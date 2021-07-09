Iran defeat Mali at FIBA U19 Basketball classification

TEHRAN – Iran will play with the winners of the Japan and Turkey at the 9–12th place semifinals of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup on Saturday.

The Iranian team defeated Mali 71-59 at the 9–16th place on Friday.



Parsa Fallah scored 21 points for Iran and Malian Oumar Ballo earned 17 points.



The tournament runs from July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, in Latvia.



The Baltic country is hosting the event for a second time, following 2011. The United States go into the 2021 edition as the reigning champions from 2019 and the winners of seven of the previous 14 tournaments.