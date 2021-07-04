Iran suffer defeat against Latvia at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

July 5, 2021 - 1:15

TEHRAN – Iran suffered their second loss in a row at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup on Sunday.

Iran were defeated against hosts Latvia 58-48.

Parsa Fallah scored 16 points for Iran, while Latvian Kristians Feierbergs earned 17 points.

Serbia defeated Puerto Rico 84-64 in the same group.

Iran began the campaign on Saturday with an 88-67 loss against Serbia.

Iran will play Puerto Rico on Tuesday in Group B.

The 15th edition of the U19 global showcase tipped off with a limited number of fans being allowed into the games - something that seemed unimaginable just a few months ago.

The tournament, which runs from July 3-11 and is being held in Riga and Daugavpils, in Latvia.

The Baltic country is hosting the event for a second time, following 2011. The United States go into the 2021 edition as the reigning champions from 2019 and the winners of seven of the previous 14 tournaments.

