Iran beat Puerto Rico at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran earned first win at the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, defeating Puerto Rico 81-68 in Group B on Tuesday.

Piter Girgoorian scored 24 points for Iran and Phillip Wheeler earned 18 points for Puerto Rico.

Iran had previously lost to Serbia and Latvia 88-67 and 58-48, respectively.

Iran will meet Lithuania on Thursday in Round of 16.

The tournament runs from July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, in Latvia.

The Baltic country is hosting the event for a second time, following 2011. The United States go into the 2021 edition as the reigning champions from 2019 and the winners of seven of the previous 14 tournaments.