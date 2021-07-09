Courage in peace more important than courage in war, Zarif tells intra-Afghan talks

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday advised the Afghan government and the Taliban that “showing courage in peace is more important than showing courage in war.”

Tehran hosted dialogue between representatives from Afghanistan and the Taliban on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Showing courage in peace is more important than showing courage in war; because to achieve peace, one must sacrifice and forgive and ignore maximum demands and [instead] heed the demands of the other side, especially in these negotiations where ... both sides are brothers and in pursuit of peace and well-being of the Afghan nation,” Zarif told the final session of the talks, according to Press TV.

Zarif also praised delegations for giving priority to peace and well-being of the Afghan people in the talks.

Iran’s chief diplomat called on the rival sides in the ongoing crisis in neighboring Afghanistan to end the war as soon as possible and pave the way for the development of their war-ravaged country.

The Afghan government team was led by Yunus Qanouni and the Taliban by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai in the Tehran talks.

Stanikzai is the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha.