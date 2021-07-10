“Sfumato” wins award at Archaeology Channel film festival

TEHRAN – “Sfumato” by Iranian director Amir-Ali Mirderikvand has won the award for Best Public Education Value at the Archaeology Channel International Film Festival in Eugene, Oregon.

This docudrama is about a modern rural family in Iran with two teenage children. Their daughter and older child, Fatemeh, helps them a lot in their daily lives, but repeatedly faces difficulties and obstacles, mostly resulting from the confining gender roles that are placed on daughters in their society.

In the process of documenting these challenges, the film explores Iranian culture, the role of children in the Iranian family dynamic, and the role of females in Iranian society.

It shows how one family is breaking free of those traditional constraints by encouraging their daughter in her effort to obtain a license and drive a motorcycle.

“Sfumato” also won honorable mentions for inspiration and music.

Several other Iranian films were also awarded honorable mentions in various categories of the festival, which ended on June 27.

“Sarevo” directed Mohammad Abdollahi received the honorable mention in the Best Narration category.

The documentary is about Saeid and Abdollah, two rural Iranian teenagers who have decided to revive a camel farm in a remote region near the border between Iran and Afghanistan.

The purpose of this documentary is to show the efforts and solidarity of two peoples who strive to improve their lives by removing divergent ideologies.

“Sarevo” also received an honorable mention for music.

Directed by Mohammad Abdollahi, “Dehsalm” won an honorable mention for cinematography.

Located in southeastern Iran, Dehsalm is the village closest to the Lut Desert, about 80 kilometers southwest of Nehbandan City. It is one of the hottest places in the world, yet it is lush with natural beauty, such as the palm trees from which the people gather and eat dates.

The history, culture, and customs of Dehsalm are recounted by the oldest person in the village, 100-year-old Gholam Marvi, who touches on important subjects, such as wedding rituals, commerce and the aqueducts that are part of the village.

“Riddle of the Bones: Gender Revolution” by German directors Birgit Tanner and Carsten Gutschmidt was named best film.

Photo: “Sfumato” by Iranian director Amir-Ali Mirderikvand.




