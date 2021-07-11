“Sky Sun, Tile Sun” named best animation at Italian short film festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ziba Arzhang’s movie “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” was selected as best animation at the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Fest in Italy.

The festival, which is dedicated to short films, is scheduled to be held from July 13 to 18 at Forte Sangallo Nettuno in Rome. However, the winners were announced a few days before.

In “Sky Sun, Tile Sun”, due to the intensity of the explosion and bombardment of the sun, the tiled wall breaks and it gets dark everywhere. People help each other to build a new sun for the sky.

The Iranian film “Cellmate” directed by Behzad Khodaveisi won an honorable mention in the social film category.

Starring Saba Mohammadi and Qorban Najafi, the film is about Rana, a girl around the age of 10, who spends her day in a courtyard playing with a little bird in a cage, hanging out laundry, or reading books.

The film has previously screened at several festivals and won awards, including the award for its screenplay written by Solmaz Etemad at the Japan Media Arts Festival in Tokyo in 2020.

The film won one of the four Excellence Awards in the Entertainment Division of the annual festival, which has been organized since 1997 by Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs.

In the free category, “Bernardino da Luina” by Italian director Diego Monfredini was named best film.

“22nd Of April” by Cesare Maglioni from Italy won the Mediterranean Prize in the Social Film section.

The short shows the coronavirus is affecting the entire planet, killing thousands, changing the way we see the world and pushing our societies to rethink their habits deeply. One habit to improve above all others to be able to win the fight against this new common enemy is hand-washing. But what about those places where freshwater is not a given primary commodity?

“Ora Zero” by Fabiana Pernisco from Italy was picked as best social film.

The audiovisual essay Ora zero reflects certain situations of the city of Taranto (Italy) and its inhabitants, focusing mainly on the social and environmental problems suffered by the immediate surroundings of the industrial complex Ilva (today owned by ArcelorMittal), Europe’s largest steel center.

Photo: “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” by Iranian director Ziba Arzhang.

MMS/YAW