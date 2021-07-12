“The Tank” wins Spirit Award for narrative short at Brooklyn festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mojtaba Purabdollah’s “The Tank” has won the Spirit Award for narrative short at the Brooklyn Film Festival.

The film is about Abolfazl, a 10-year-old boy who lives in an apartment upon the roof of which is a tank that supplies the water of the building. He along with his friends go on the roof to swim in the tank for recreation. One day Abolfazl closes the lid of the tank while Mohammad is in it.

Iranian filmmakers are frequent visitors to the Brooklyn Film Festival, which is annually held in the U.S. Borough of New York City in June.

In 2017, Iranian actress Golab Adineh was honored with a Certificate of Outstanding Achievement at the festival for her role in “Sis” directed by Marjan Ashrafizadeh.

This year, the Spirit Award for feature narrative went to “Walk with Me” Isabel Del Rosal from the U.S, while “And So I Stayed” by Natalie Pattillo and Daniel A. Nelson from the U.S. won the Spirit Award for feature documentary.

“The Mountain & the Maiden”, a co-production between the U.S. and India, received the Spirit Award for short documentary. The film has been directed by Shmuel Hoffman and Anton von Heisler.

“Perfect as Cats” by Kevin Vu and “The Broken Candle” by Felix Kiner, both from the U.S., won the Spirit Award for experimental and animation films respectively.

The Grand Chameleon Award of the festival was given to the narrative short “Seiva Bruta” (“Under the Heavens”) by Brazilian director Gustavo Milan. The film also won the award for best narrative short.



“Corral” by Marcelo Brennand from Brazil was selected as best narrative feature, while “Life & Life” by American filmmaker NC Heikin was picked as best documentary feature.

Lisa Donato from the U.S. was named best director for her narrative feature “Gossamer Folds”.

The festival is organized by the Brooklyn Film Society, a non-profit organization missioned to provide a public forum in Brooklyn in order to advance public interest in films and the independent production of films.

Photo: “The Tank” by Iranian director Mojtaba Purabdollah.

