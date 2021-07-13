Alireza Jahanbakhsh linked with Brighton exit

TEHRAN – Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been tipped to return to Dutch football.

The 27-year-old signed for Albion in July 2018 for a then club-record fee of £17 million from AZ Alkmaar but in that time he has made 61 appearances, 31 of which have been from the bench, and scored just four goals.

According to The Athletic, Jahanabakhsh has been linked with Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord but other clubs are also interested.

The Iranian international still has two years left on his contract at the Amex and the Sussex outfit may want to recuperate some of the money they paid for him.

Jahanbakhsh joined NEC Nijmegen in 2013 and after two years signed a deal for AZ Alkmaar, where he capped off the season as the top scorer in the Eredivisie league with 21 goals in 2018.

He will most likely return to the Dutch football in the summer.