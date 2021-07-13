IPL: Nassaji drag themselves clear of relegation zone

TEHRAN – Nassaji football team defeated Shahr Khodro 1-0 and moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

In the match held at the Vatani Stadium in Ghaemshahr Tuesday night, Nassaj edged past Shahr Khodro 1-0 courtesy of Amir Mehdi Janmaleki’s goal in the 14th minute.

Nassaji moved up to 12th place in the 16-team Iran Professional League (IPL) with three weeks left.

Another struggling team Zob Ahan also earned an important 3-2 victory over Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Vahid Mohammadzadeh (penalty), Sina Asadbeigi and Peyman Ranjbari scored three goals for the visiting team in the first half and Sasan Hosseini and Emad Mirjavan pulled two goals back in the second half.

Zob Ahan sit 14th, three points above Saipa.

Mes and Paykan also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Ebrahim Salehi scored for Paykan in the 30th minute and Aghil Kabi leveled the score four minutes later.