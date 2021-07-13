Machine Sazi relegated from Iran Professional League

TEHRAN – Machine Sazi football team were relegated from Iran Professional League (IPL) Tuesday night.

The Tabriz-based team sit 16th in the 16-team table, 12 points adrift of Zob Ahan with three games to spare. It means Machine Sazi have no chance of remaining in the league even though they earn nine points from their three matches.

One team from Saipa, Zob Ahan, and Naft Masjed Soleyman will also relegate from IPL. Nassaji almost stay up in the league with a 1-0 win over Shahr Khodro.