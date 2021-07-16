Transport, urban development projects worth over $5.1b inaugurated

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated several major transportation and urban development projects worth 214.23 trillion rials (over $5.1 billion) across the country through video conferencing, IRNA reported.

The mentioned projects, including 37 transport projects and numerous sport-venue projects, were inaugurated in the 81st series of inauguration ceremonies since the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Some 321 kilometers (km) of highways and main roads, eight road transport development projects, 16 port projects, as well as two multi-purpose sports halls, and 262 other sports venue projects were among the inaugurated projects.

As reported, the said projects have created job opportunities for 1,422 people.

Last week, Rouhani had inaugurated five major industrial and mining projects worth 400 trillion rials (over $9.5 billion) in four provinces through video conferencing.

Since the previous Iranian calendar year, the government has been following a comprehensive program for completing semi-finished projects and putting new projects in operation in a variety of areas including industry, mining, trade, agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, and urban development.

In this regard, every week several projects have been inaugurated in various provinces across the country.

So far 81 series of such inauguration ceremonies have been held under the framework of the mentioned program in which billions of dollars worth of projects have been put into operation and direct job opportunities have been provided for thousands of people.

The mentioned programs have been created for realizing the motto of the previous year and also the current year which have been both focused on boosting domestic production and moving towards self-sufficiency in all areas.

The last Iranian calendar year was named the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei, and the current year has also been named “Production: Support and Elimination of Obstacles”.

EF/MA