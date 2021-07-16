Abbas Kiarostami films under spotlight at Moscow Garage Screen

TEHRAN – Garage Screen, a major film center in Moscow that focuses on new cinema and the history of films in dialogue with contemporary art and culture, is holding a retrospective of Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami.

Films by Kiarostami, who gained global recognition for Iran’s post-revolution cinema, are being reviewed in five sections of the retrospective named “Films, and Nothing More... An Abbas Kiarostami Retrospective”, the organized have announced.

The first section organized from July 1 to 10 was dedicated to screening his early shorts and features made in the 1970s, before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and Kiarostami’s personal revolution that transformed his creative vision.

The restored copies of “The Bread and Alley”, “The Experience”, “Two Solutions for One Problem”, “Breaktime”, “The Traveler”, “Solution”, “A Wedding Suit” and “First Case, Second Case” were reviewed in the section.

The second part of the Kiarostami retrospective named “Dismantling the Fourth Wall” opened last Wednesday and will run until July 24.

This section features films that marked the beginning of Kiarostami’s exploration of the nature of films and the moving image, and their connection with physical reality.

“Fellow Citizen”, “Orderly or Disorderly”, “The Chorus”, “Close-up”, “Toothache”, “First Graders” and “Where Is the Friend’s Home?” have been selected to be screened in this section.

“International Recognition” is the third part of the retrospective, which is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 7.

This section will put the spotlight on Kiarostami’s films shot in the early and mid-1990s, which brought him international acclaim.

“Life, and Nothing More”, “Through the Olive Trees” and “The Wind Will Carry Us” are among the films.

In addition, “Taste of Cherry”, which brought him the Cannes Palme d’Or will be reviewed. It is about a middle-aged man who drives through Tehran seeking someone to bury him after he commits suicide for a price.

The fourth section in the retrospective “The Magic of the Digital” is focused on Kiarostami’s first digital films, the experimental works that naturally reanimated the magic of classical cinema in a new form.

“ABC Africa”, “Ten”, “10 on Ten” and “Five” will be screened in this section, which will run from August 18 to 25.

“A Return to the New”, the fifth section of the retrospective will present Kiarostami’s later films shot in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This section

“Shirin”, “Certified Copy”, “Like Someone in Love”, “Take Me Home” and “24 Frames” are scheduled to be screened in this part, which will be held from August 28 to September 8.

Numerous international film centers and festivals have organized retrospectives of Kiarostami after his death on July 4, 2016.

The Asian Film Archive, a non-governmental center in Singapore that preserves the film heritage of Asian cinema, is currently holding a retrospective of Kiarostami.

Thirty-four feature and short films are being showcased during the retrospective, which opened on July 10 and will run until August 28 at the Oldham Theatre, National Archives of Singapore Building.

Photo: “The Traveler” (1974) by Abbas Kiarostami.

