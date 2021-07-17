TEDPIX gains 5,700 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 5,725 points to 1.311 million on Saturday, the first day of Iranian calendar week.

As reported, over 8.607 billion securities worth 62.137 trillion rials (about $1.479 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday. The first market’s index gains 3,325 points, and the second market’s index climbed 14,266 points. TEDPIX rose 23,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.305 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Civil Servants Pension Fund (CSPF), Social Security Investment Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

MA/MA