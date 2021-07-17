Winners of 2021 Iran Press Photo Awards announced

TEHRAN – Iran’s top photojournalists of the year were honored at the Fifth Iran Press Photo Awards on Friday.

They received their awards during a special ceremony held at the IIDCYA Open-Air Cinema in Tehran.

Majid Khahi received the Best Single Photo Award in the Contemporary Issues category, while Fatemeh Abedi won the Best Photo Series Award in this section.

Abedi received the award for his story “A House with Double Ceilings” depicting a 67-year-old couple who live a boring life separately in a house after their retirement. They each spend all days with their own favorite hobbies without any dialogue or relationship.

“Lack of any plan for retirement years has caused damage to their marriage and mental health, and they are absolutely indifferent to each other,” Abedi told the Persian service of IRNA.

In the news photo category, the Best Single Photo Award went to Mahshad Jalalian, and the Best Photo Series Award was given to Amin Nazari.

Nazeri won the award for his collection depicting the health workers’ struggle in fighting against COVID-19.

Ahmad Zohrabi won the Best Single Photo Award in the Environment category, and Zohreh Sabbaghnejad received the Best Photo Series Award.

A collection by Armin Karami won the award in the Portrait Section. A single portrait by Hamed Malekpur also received an award in this section.

The Best Single Photo in the Sports Section was given to Aria Jafari, and a series by Fereshteh Eslahi was also awarded in this section.

The award in the Multimedia category went to Moahmmadreza Abbasi.

Maryam Kazemzadeh, Sassan Moayyedi, Alireza Abedi and Saeid Sadeqi were honored for their lifetime achievements at the ceremony, which was attended by Deputy Culture Minister for Press Affairs Mohammad Khodadi and a group of cultural figures.

The Iran Press Photo Awards is organized by the Iranian Photojournalists Association.

Photo: Winners pose after accepting their awards during the Fifth Iran Press Photo Awards at IIDCYA Open-Air Cinema in Tehran on July 16, 2021. (Mehr/Ali Haddadi-Asl)

