Discus thrower Hadadi casts doubt on Olympics

TEHRAN – Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi will likely miss the 2020 Olympic Games due to the spinal injury.

Some reports in the past had indicated that he would undergo surgery after the Olympics but there is a possibility that he withdraws from the Games.

Hadadi came second in the domestic league with a throw of 57.47 meters.

The 2012 Olympics silver medalist has a tough task ahead in Olympics since he will have to compete with world champion Daniel Stahl, who has recently improved his World discus lead to 71.40m.

Jamaican thrower Fedrick Dacres also threw 65.08 and Austrian Lukas Weisshaidinger is a medal favorite in Tokyo with a throw of 64.54.

“I like to register my name as an Iranian athlete who has participated in the Olympics in four editions but not at any price. It will damage my reputation,” Hadadi said.

“Every athlete representing his or her country in the Olympics should be at their mental and physical peak. I’m a long way from where I want and need to be at the moment. I hope everything goes well but nothing is clear,” he added.

Hadadi’s departure time is on Sunday and he has said he will travel to Tokyo if he feels ready.