Quarterly steel ingot output rises 9% on year

TEHRAN - Iran’s major steel producers have managed to produce over 6,183,726 tons of steel ingots in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), registering a nine percent rise year on year.

As IRNA reported, the mentioned companies produced over 1,842,309 tons of steel ingots in the third month of the current year, five percent less than the figure for the same month in the preceding year.

Among the country’s top steel producers, Mobarakeh Steel Company had the best performance in the said period, accounting for 43 percent of the total steel ingot production; the Company produced 2,685,410 tons of the mentioned product.

The highest production growth was registered by South Kaveh Steel Company with 80 percent growth.

The country’s major steel producers also manufactured 3,895,167 tons of steel products in the first quarter of the current calendar year to register a three-percent rise year on year.

Rebars, rectangles, belts and coils, wide sheets, galvanized sheets, and beams were the main steel products manufactured by the mentioned companies.

Meanwhile, the major steel producers exported over 2.78 million tons of steel during the said quarter, which was 128 percent more than the figure of the same period of time in the past year.

The mentioned producers exported over 916,236 tons of steel in the third month of this year, 104 percent higher than the figure of the third month of the previous year.

The highest amount of steel exports was made by Khuzestan Steel Company with 523,321 tons, followed by Esfahan Steel Company with 315,844 tons and Mobarakeh Steel Company with 267,861 tons in the second and third places.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

Last year, major Iranian steel producers had produced over 22.54 million tons of steel ingots in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), registering an eight percent rise year on year.

The said companies produced over 2.04 million tons of steel ingots in the last month of the previous year (February 19-March 20), 17 percent more than the figure for the same month in the preceding year.

Mobarakeh Steel Company had the best performance in the previous calendar year with a production of 9.8 million tons of the mentioned product while the highest production growth was registered by Sirjan Steel World Company with 141 percent growth.

Iran is currently the tenth largest steelmaker in the world and is estimated to climb to seventh place by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

EF/MA