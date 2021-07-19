TEDPIX goes up 8,400 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 8,420 points to 1.311 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.785 billion securities worth 47.215 trillion rials (about $1.124 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday. The first market’s index gained 6,837 points and the second market’s index rose 14,859 points.

TEDPIX had risen 23,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Civil Servants Pension Fund (CSPF), Social Security Investment Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has launched three single window systems for facilitating the processes and procedures related to the stock market activities.

These systems are going to offer various services to the companies and people active in the market.

Launching these single window systems would accelerate and facilitate many affairs and hopefully services would be provided more quickly and easily to the clients and companies.

Earlier this month, Market Expert Reza Alavi said that the inflow of liquidity into the market and the increase in the value of transactions indicate that people are once again trusting the capital market.

“At present, other markets such as gold, foreign currency, and cars are not attractive enough for investors, and the stock market is still a good place for people's investments,” Alavi told IRIB.

“After the election debates, people have come to the conclusion that the stock market is one of the priorities of the new government, and for this reason, they have re-trusted this market, and as a result, the inflow of new capital into the market has increased,” he said.

He further mentioned the rise in the global oil prices and the stability of the foreign currency exchange market as factors that resulted in the stability of the stock market.

