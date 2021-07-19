Iranian athletes depart for Tokyo

TEHRAN – The first batch of Iranian athletes left Tehran for Tokyo on Sunday.

Some sports officials gave a formal send-off to the athletes in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran delegation is made up of 66 athletes in 16 sports in Tokyo.

Male basketball player Samad Nikkhah Bahrami and female shooter Hanieh Rostamian are the country’s flagbearers in the 2020 Tokyo.

The 2020 Olympic Games will begin on Friday, July 23 with the Olympic opening ceremony.

