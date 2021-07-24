Shooter Foroughi wins Iran’s first gold at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN - Javad Foroughi became the oldest Iranian athlete to win an Olympic medal, earning gold in men's 10-meter air pistol.

Foroughi set an Olympic record with 244.8 points, finishing 6.9 ahead of silver medalist Damir Mikec of Serbia. China's Pang Wei, the 2008 gold medalist, took bronze.

The 41-year-old Foroughi surpasses weightlifter Mahmoud Namdjou, who was 38 when he took bronze at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

It was Iran’s first medal in shooting in the history of Olympics.

Iran delegation is made up of 66 athletes in 16 sports in Tokyo.