Tokyo 2020: Team Iran walk in Parade of Nations

TEHRAN – The Iranian delegation, led by flagbearers Samad Nikkhah Bahrami and Hanieh Rostamian, took part at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday.

Only 25 of the 66-athlete delegation took part in the Parade of Nations.

Athletes from more than 200 nations begin the Olympic parade at Japan's empty national stadium.

Tokyo 2020 will be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 after a one-year delay due to coronavirus pandemic·

Iran finished in 25th place at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, winning three gold medals, one silver and four bronzes.