SNSC: Iran will respond to security moves using satellite technology

TEHRAN — Nour News, a news outlet close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has published a statement warning the enemies that Iran is closely monitoring their satellite movements.

Iran will not remain silent in the face of military misuse of space and satellite technology by certain countries, the statement said, quoting an informed source.



The source said Iran reserves the right to target the source of these threats.

Referring to acknowledgement by the Israeli media outlets the Tel Aviv regime used satellite technology to assassinate the Iranian scientist, Dr.Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the security source described the move and other sabotage operations in Iran as a violation of international space security guidelines.

The responsibility for the consequences of Iran's responsibility lies with those who started this "dirty game," Nour News quoted the informed source as saying.