Fajr Sepasi, Havadar secure IPL promotion

TEHRAN – Fajr Sepasi and Havadar football teams secured promotion to Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Shiraz-based Fajr Sepasi defeated Gol Reyhan 3-0 and won promotion to IPL after about seven years.

Havadar also edged past Shahrdari Astara 1-0 and secured promotion to IPL for the first time ever.

Machine Sazi of Tabriz were relegated from IPL last week and Saipa, Zob Ahana and Naft Masjed Soleyman struggle to avoid relegation.