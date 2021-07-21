Iranian knowledge-based companies attending Russian aviation and space expo

TEHRAN – Thirty Iranian knowledge-based companies have participated in the 15th International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021, which opened in Russia on July 20 and will run through July 25.

The Iranian delegation aims to showcase their scientific achievements and expand foreign markets by introducing their products to the participant countries, especially Russia, IRNA reported.

The exhibition program of MAKS-2021 was made up of 829 companies from 56 countries of the world, taking into account absentee participants who joined the exhibition in remote mode, according to the exhibition’s website.

Sourena Sattari, vice president for science and technology, has said that Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence.

The country has so far created centers in six Asian countries, namely China, India, Indonesia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq, for exporting nanotechnology products.

Iranian-made nanotechnology products are currently exported to 49 countries in five continents, he added.

For the time being, 725 nanotechnology products in 10 fields of industry are manufactured relying on indigenized technologies.

Prioritizing nanotechnology in Iran has led to this country’s steady placement among the five pioneers of the nanotechnology field in recent years, and approximately 20 percent of all articles provided by Iranian researchers in 2020 are relative to this area of technology.

Iran has been introduced as the 4th leading country in the world in the field of nanotechnology, publishing 11,546 scientific articles in 2020.

The country held a 6 percent share of the world’s total nanotechnology articles, according to StatNano's monthly evaluation accomplished in WoS databases.

There are 227 companies in Iran registered in the WoS databases, manufacturing 419 products, mainly in the fields of construction, textile, medicine, home appliances, automotive, and food.

MG