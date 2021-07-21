Iran attends 2021 MAKS air show in Moscow

TEHRAN - Iran is actively participating in the 2021 MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, near Moscow.

The Iranian Defense Ministry and 35 Iranian knowledge-based companies are showcasing their newest scientific and technological progresses in the field of air show, which stated it work on July 20 and will run until July 25.

Advanced equipment and parts in air space, different kinds of drones, helicopters and aircraft engines are being exhibited at the Iranian Defense Ministry pavilion.

55 countries are participating in the international aviation exhibition.

It was first held in 1992, and has been held biennially on odd years since 1993.

The United Aircraft Corporation, part of the Russian state corporation Rostec, teased the reveal of a new fighter jet on Tuesday.

PA/PA