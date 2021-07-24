Export from Zanjan province increases 210% in a quarter on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from Zanjan province, in northwest of Iran, rose 210 percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Naser Faghfouri, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, put the value of quarterly export from Zanjan at $125 million.

He said that the annual export of $303 million of goods has been planned for the province in the current year.

The official further announced that 23 commodities are exported from the province, and named zinc ingot as the major exported item.

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $10.7 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 69 percent compared to the last year’s same period, IRNA reported quoting the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, Iran exported 30 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned three months, registering a 38-percent rise compared to the figure for the last year’s Q1.

MA/MA