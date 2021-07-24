Four IRGC servicemen martyred in southeast Iran

TEHRAN - Four members of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been martyred during a clash with “villains” in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, the IRGC said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said the four victims were martyred in Gonik district, Khash County. Meanwhile, the IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said on Friday that it had discovered and seized a load of weapons and ammunition from a counterrevolutionary group in the country's northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, according to Press TV.