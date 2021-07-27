TEDPIX loses 8,400 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 8,401 points to 1.314 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 6.29 billion securities worth 55.411 trillion rials (about $1.319 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index dropped 2,611 points and the second market’s index lost 28,043 points.

TEDPIX had risen 143,000 points to 1.311 million in the previous Iranian calendar month (ended on July 22).

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has launched three single window systems for facilitating the processes and procedures related to the stock market activities.

These systems are going to offer various services to the companies and people active in the market.

Launching these single window systems would accelerate and facilitate many affairs and hopefully services would be provided more quickly and easily to the clients and companies.

Earlier this month, Market Expert Reza Alavi said that the inflow of liquidity into the market and the increase in the value of transactions indicate that people are once again trusting the capital market.

“At present, other markets such as gold, foreign currency, and cars are not attractive enough for investors, and the stock market is still a good place for people's investments,” Alavi told IRIB.

“After the election debates, people have come to the conclusion that the stock market is one of the priorities of the new government, and for this reason, they have re-trusted this market, and as a result, the inflow of new capital into the market has increased,” he said.

He further mentioned the rise in the global oil prices and the stability of the foreign currency exchange market as factors that resulted in the stability of the stock market.

MA/MA