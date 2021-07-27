ICCIMA sends $2.7m Covid-19 aid package to Sistan-Baluchestan province

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has sent 115 billion rials (about $2.7 million) worth of medicine and medical equipment to the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province to help battle the coronavirus pandemic in the region.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the mentioned support package has been sent to the province due to its critical situation regarding the pandemic.

As reported, the shipment is comprised of four large consignments including hospital and health equipment.

Two 600-liter hospital oxygenators, 15 ventilators, 15 serum pumps, 50 digital medical thermometers, 7,800 Covid-19 test kits and 8,000 Rapid test kits were among the items sent to the mentioned province.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran in early 2020, the country’s private sector has been supporting the battle against the pandemic alongside the government and the support still continues.

According to the ICCIMA Secretary General Mohammadreza Ramezani, ICCIMA had previously sent support packages to various cities across the country in several stages.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total items and equipment donated by the private sector, including the Iran Chamber, provincial chambers, businessmen and the private sector charities, have amounted to 15.21 trillion rials (about $36.214 million),” Ramezani said.

The private sector’s support for battling the coronavirus pandemic is going to continue, he stressed.

EF/MA