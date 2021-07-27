Tokyo 2020: Iran basketball to meet the U.S. in super tough match

TEHRAN – Not an easy job to play the 15-time Olympics gold medal winners the U.S. but the Iranian team have no way to put fear aside.

Iran and the U.S. suffer losses against France and the Czech Republic in Pool A, respectively and need to win all their remaining group-stage games to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.



NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard have traveled to Tokyo to win the gold and it make job for Iran difficult since a loss against the Iranian team will put them in trouble.



On the other hand, Iranian team can take inspiration from the fact that they were able to eat up a major portion of the Czechs' 22-point lead, not giving up until the final whistle.



Behnam Yakhchali had a game-high 23 points for Iran, and he is expected to shoulder the load of scoring once again when his team takes on the mighty Team USA. Mohammad Jamshidi scored 16, and Hamed Haddadi had 15 points and 10 rebounds in that game, while Yakhchali should lead the team's offense.



The match against the world giant can be turning point for Iran basketball but it will be a super tough match without a doubt.