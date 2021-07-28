Iran fall short against the U.S. at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team were overpowered by the U.S. 120-66 in Pool A of the 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday.

It was Iran’s second defeat in the Games after the Persians started the campaign with an 84-78 loss against Czech Republic.

Next up for Mehran Shahitab’s team is a matchup against France on Saturday, while the U.S. faces Czech Republic.

Damian Lillard led the U.S. with 21 points and Hamed Haddadi scored 14 points for Iran.

Iran, down 0-2, need to defeat France and hope for favorable results elsewhere to progress.