Archaeological hills in western Iran made national heritage

TEHRAN - A total of seven archaeological hills and a historical site scattered across Lorestan province have recently been added to Iran’s national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism declared the inscriptions on Thursday in a letter to the governor-general of the western province, IRNA reported.

The archaeological hills of Chiahosseini, Chiagolan, Sang-e siah, and Chianurin were among the properties added to the prestigious list. The historical site of Cham Jafarbeg was also inscribed on the list, the report said.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period. Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

ABU/AFM