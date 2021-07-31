Tokyo 2020: France defeat Iran basketball

TEHRAN - France secured a 79-62 comfortable win over Iran in Group A of the Olympic men's basketball on Saturday to qualify for the quarter-finals and remain undefeated in the preliminary round.

Thomas Heurtel led France with 16 points at the Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.

Former NBA center Hamed Haddadi had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Iran.

Iran finished 0-3 in the group stage as they also lost to Czech Republic and the U.S. in the Games.