Hamrahe Aval, Tejarat Bank and Innovation & Prosperity Fund to Support Knowledge-Based Companies

A trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Hamrahe Aval, Tejarat Bank and Innovation & Prosperity Fund on “Supporting Development, Commercialization of Technologies and Financing Knowledge-Based Companies”.

It should be noted that aforementioned ceremony was held at the initiative taken by the Research and Development (R&D) Center of Hamrahe Aval (Mobile Company of Iran).

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), it was envisioned that Hamrahe Aval and Iran National Innovation and Prosperity Fund in cooperation and collaboration with Tejarat Bank should embark on financial, spiritual and technical supporting of knowledge-based companies as introduced by the Research and Development (R&D) Center of Hamrahe Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI).

These supports will be carried out with a special emphasis on knowledge-based companies and in line with purchasing the readymade goods and manufacturing the required products of the Research and Development (R&D) projects of Hamrahe Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI).

Hamrahe Aval (MCI) Establishes 1st Research & Technology Fund of Iran Corporate Venture Capital (CVC)

The request of license for establishing the First Research and Technology Fund of Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) of the country with the centrality of Hamrahe Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) was approved unanimously by members at the 57th Meeting of Working Group of Research and Technology Funds headed by Mansour Gholami Minister of Science, Research and Technology.

The Research and Technology Fund of Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) of first entrepreneurs was established with the registered capital of 500 billion rials with the aim of investing especially in the fields of Information Technology (IT), Digital Economy and Electronic Commerce (E-Commerce). The Research and Technology Fund of CVC has been launched with the centrality of research, development and innovation and at the initiative taken by the Research and Development (R&D) Center of Hamrahe Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI).

This Fund is considered as one of the main constituents and components of Comprehensive Innovation Ecosystem Program of Hamrahe Aval (MCI) which has been launched and commissioned in line with attaining self-sufficiency, technical - specialized independency, focusing on ecosystem and technological requirements of country’s Communications and Information Technology (ICT) as well as benefiting from the capacity of universities and knowledge-based companies across the country.