Ambassador promises to pursue case of Iranian beaten in Swedish custody

TEHRAN - The Iranian ambassador to Stockholm said on Friday the embassy under his leadership will follow up the case of an Iranian national beaten in Swedish custody until perpetrators are punished, Press TV reported.

"Today, I found out that an Iranian was severely beaten on Eid al-Ghadir by officers at a Swedish detention center. I requested an immediate visit to ensure his health,” Ahmad Masoumifar tweeted.

Ambassador Masoumifar added, "I will not tolerate disrespect and violation of the rights of my country’s nationals. I will pursue the issue until its perpetrators are identified and punished.”

The beating of the Iranian citizen in custody in Sweden, which is internationally famous for its good record in upholding human rights, is something unexpected.

According to Press TV, European countries, through cooperation with the anti-Iran Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO), have arrested and imprisoned many Iranians under false pretexts.

The European Union removed the cultish terrorist MKO, also called MEK, from a list of banned terrorist organizations. The U.S. also did so in 2012.

PA/PA