Six archaeological sites approved as national heritage in Iran

TEHRAN – On Sunday, a selection of six archaeological hills and historical sites scattered across Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province were added to Iran’s national heritage list.

Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan declared the inscriptions on Sunday in a letter to the governor-general of the southwestern province, IRNA reported.

Tepe Dizdasht, Tepe Chaghat Houshangi, Tepe Qezqalesi, Tepe Narrehkhounik are among the properties added to the prestigious list, the report said.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari is the birthplace of various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

AFM