Iraqi travelers with negative PCR test can enter Iran

TEHRAN – PCR test has been canceled for Iraqi passengers at Iranian airports, and they will be able to enter the country with a negative PCR test card.

Iraj Masjedi, Iran's ambassador to Baghdad, made the remarks during a meeting on Monday with Hani al-Oqabi, Iraq’s Minister of Health and Environment.

The two officials discussed the documents signed on health issues between the two countries and the cancellation of coronavirus PCR tests at Baghdad and Najaf airports, ISNA reported.

Referring to the additional protocol to a memorandum of understanding signed on health cooperation during coronavirus crisis, Masjedi stressed the need for mutual respect to adhere to the document and omit mandatory PCR tests at Iraqi airports.

“With the efforts of the embassy, mandatory PCR test at Iranian airports has been canceled, so that Iraqi passengers will be able to enter the Islamic Republic with a negative PCR test card,” he concluded.

Earlier in May, Health Minister Saeed Namaki emphasized the need for retesting all the passengers at land, sea, and air borders, considering fake negative COVID-19 test certificates of Iraqi passengers.

As some Iraqi passengers have violated travel checks by showing fake test certificates, and after retesting, they tested positive, so that all should be tested at the borders despite having a certificate, Namaki explained.

In February, Khuzestan province’s governor general said Iraqi nationals visiting Iran have worsened the coronavirus pandemic in the southwestern province.

More than 300 Iraqi nationals cross Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh borders per day, Qassem Soleimani-Dashtaki said, adding that the issue has contributed to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

FB/MG