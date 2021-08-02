Fike-Évora festival picks movies from Iran 

TEHRAN – The Fike-Évora International Short Film Festival has selected three movies by Iranian filmmakers to screen in its official competition.

“I Am a Tree” by Omid Seifi, “The Visit” by Azadeh Musavi and “Cellmate” by Behzad Khodaveisi will be screened in various sections of the festival, which will take place in Évora, Portugal, from September 20 to 25.

“I Am a Tree” will be competing in the animation category of the festival.

It tells the story of the struggle of a young boy among his peers. This animation is about the environment and conservation of trees. A few kids are playing inside the classroom when an idea comes to a boy, so he goes to the blackboard and begins to draw a tree. Then suddenly, another boy gets mad, goes to the blackboard, and erases his friend’s drawing.

The acclaimed movie “The Visit” has been selected to be screened in the fiction section.

In this film, after waiting six months, Elaheh is finally allowed to visit her husband, who is a political prisoner. She and her little daughter Tara have one single day to prepare for this important meeting.

It won the Golden Cyrus Cylinder for best short at the 7th Iranian Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland.

Starring Saba Mohammadi and Qorban Najafi, “Cellmate” is about Rana, a girl around the age of 10, who spends her day in a courtyard playing with a little bird in a cage, hanging out laundry, or reading books.

The film has previously screened at several festivals and won awards, including the award for its screenplay written by Solmaz Etemad at the Japan Media Arts Festival in Tokyo in 2020.

It also won an honorable mention in the social film category of the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Fest in Italy.

The film received one of the four Excellence Awards in the Entertainment Division of the annual festival, which has been organized since 1997 by Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs.

Photo: “I Am a Tree” by Iranian director Omid Seifi will be competing in the Fike-Évora International Short Film Festival in Portugal.

MMS/YAW