Iranian medical team reviews stuntman Aqdasi’s chart after Lebanese crash     

TEHRAN – An Iranian medical team is probing Iranian stuntman Arsha Aqdasi’s medical history after he was severely injured in a crash last week while shooting a project in Beirut.

Aqdasi was placed in an induced coma by Lebanese doctors in a Beirut hospital to prepare him for surgery, however, the Lebanese doctors’ prognosis indicated that they are doubtful of seeing his complete recovery from the trauma.

Consequently, a team of Iranian doctors has examined Aqdasi’s medical records, Persian media has reported.

The Iranian medical team gave their opinion that Aqdasi must remain in an induced coma until his vital signs improve, at which time they would travel to Beirut to perform an operation on him.

Aqdasi, who has collaborated in a number of international projects including the James Bond 2012 adventure “Skyfall”, was seriously injured when a car he was in turned over during the shooting of the film project.

A video, which went viral on social networks on Monday, shows Aqdasi’s sobbing mother asking people to pray for her son.

As the founder of Stunt 13, a major studio for Iranian stuntmen, Aqdasi and a group of his Iranian colleagues came together in January 2019 for a meeting in Tehran to ask the organizers of Iranian film festivals and events to recognize them as an active group in the film industry.

He came on stage during the meeting held at the Shafaq Cultural Center while his head was burning, and announced his plan to organize a festival for Iranian stuntmen.

The first festival for Iranian stuntmen was scheduled to open on May 7, 2019, however, the plan was never implemented.

Aqdasi had said that the festival had the potential to be held internationally.



He said that stuntmen have so far been ignored at the Oscars, and only three festivals in Russia, America and Hong Kong are held for stuntmen.

“We want to be the fourth,” he noted.

