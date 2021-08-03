Iran ready to collaborate with Serbia on joint film projects

TEHRAN – Director of the Farabi Cinema Foundation has said that Iran is eager to collaborate with Serbia on joint film projects.

Speaking in a meeting with Serbian Ambassador Dragan Todorovic, Alireza Tabesh pointed to obstacles in the way of working on joint film projects and added, “We have a strong will to accelerate the process of working on joint film projects with all countries.”

“This attitude has been established at the Farabi Cinema Foundation over the past years, and I hope a film mutual project is launched between Iran and Serbia in the near future,” he noted.

He also praised the collaboration between a number of Serbian film centers and Iran’s Fajr International Film Festival and the International Film Festival for Children and Youth, and emphasized the need to cooperate based on a memorandum of understanding signed earlier between the two countries.



Todorovic also described relations between Iran and Serbia as friendly and called Serbian speaker’s presence at President Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration a sign of Serbia’s desire to expand relations with Iran.

The Farabi Cinema Foundation and the Serbia Film Center signed a memorandum of understating (MOU) in 2018.

The MOU was inked by Serbia Film Center director Miroljub Vuckovic in August 2018 when he visited Iran to attend the Serbian Film Week.

Based on the MOU, several meetings were scheduled to be held between Iranian and Serbian film producers. It had also been agreed to invite a number of European investors collaborating with the center to attend the meetings.

The Serbia Film Center is a government institution working under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Information. The center directs the strategic development of the Serbian film industry.

Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema was the organizer of the Serbian Film Week, which was organized in Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz.

Vuk Rsumovic’s acclaimed drama “No One’s Child”, Milos Radovic’s drama “Train Driver’s Diary”, Mladen Kovacevic’s documentary “Unplugged”, Marko Kostic’s “Out of the Woods”, Goran Radovanovic’s “Enclave” and Bojan Vuletic’s “Requiem for Mrs. J” were among the films reviewed during the program.

Photo: This combination photo shows the flags of Serbia and Iran.

MMS/YAW