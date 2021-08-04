Wrestler Geraei wins Iran’s second gold medal at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Mohammadreza Geraei won Iran’s second gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He defeated Ukraine’s Parviz Nasibov 9-1 in the men's Greco-Roman 67kg final bout.

Shooter Javad Foroughi had previously claimed Iran’s first gold in the Games.

Freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani has advanced to the final bout of 86kg and will meet David Taylor from the U.S. on Thursday.

The 97kg Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi has also won a bronze medal for Iran in the Games.