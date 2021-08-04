Tokyo 2020: Iran weightlifter Davoudi snatches silver

TEHRAN – Iranian weightlifter Ali Davoudi won a silver medal at the +109kg weight class of the 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday.

He lifted a total weight of 441kg. His snatch lift was 200kg, with the clean and jerk of 241kg.

Georgian Lasha Talakhadze set a new world record in the snatch lift and clean and jerk with 223 and 265 kilograms respectively for a total of 488.

The bronze medal went to Syrian Man Asaad. He lifted 190kg in the snatch and 234kg in the clean and jerk, finishing third with a total of 424kg.

Davoudi’s medal was Iran’s fourth medal in Tokyo 2020 so far. Shooter Javad Foroughi and Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei have won two gold medals and Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi claimed a bronze.