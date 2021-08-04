Iranian wrestler Yazdani advances to 86kg final: Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani booked his place in the final match of the 86kg in the men’s wrestling 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday.

He defeated Russian wrestler Artur Naifonov 7-1 in the semifinals and advanced to the final.

Yazdani will face American David Taylor in the final match on Thursday.

In Rio 2016, Yazdani came from six points down to beat Russian Aniuar Geduev in a dramatic men's -74kg freestyle gold medal bout .