370 knowledge-based firms working on smart transportation

TEHRAN – There are currently 370 knowledge-based companies operating in the field of smart transportation fleet, according to the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

One of the priorities of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology is to develop the intelligent transportation ecosystem in the country.

Thus, 9 state-run organizations with 41 sub-sectors and 200 knowledge-based companies, groups, associations, and private and semi-private sectors were identified.

According to this report, since last year (March 2020 – March 2021), over 90 new knowledge-based companies have been identified to work in this field and their total number has reached 290.

Meanwhile, 80 non-knowledge-based but creative companies have also been identified.

Smart transportation is one of the most important components of a smart city to improve the quality of life of citizens and improve sustainability, which more begins with the establishment of necessary infrastructure in the form of a smart transportation network.

The system takes advantage of technologies such as the Internet of Things and big data analytics to manage traffic, improve transportation infrastructure, manage traffic and transportation, enhance transportation infrastructure, and create improved relationships for transportation services.

Technological achievements of Iran

Despite sanctions putting pressure on the country, a unique opportunity was provided for business development and the activity of knowledge-based companies in the country.

Currently, some 7,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, manufacturing diverse products to meet the needs of the domestic market while saving large amounts of foreign currency.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

In recent years, the vice presidency for science and technology has been supporting knowledge-based companies active in the production of sanctioned items.

Iran also implemented a plan to return Iranian elites from the top 100 universities in the world, through the national model, the facilities are provided for their return, by creating technology parks, innovation centers, and factories.

The plan was able to bring back 2,000 Iranian students from the top 100 universities in the world over a three-year period, amounting to 600 people a year.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari told the Tehran Times in October 2020 that “U.S. sanctions caused exports of knowledge-based companies to decline three years ago, however, it has returned to growth and is projected to reach the pre-sanctions level of more than $1 billion by the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 20).

Fortunately, last year, companies achieved a record sale of 1.2 quadrillion rials (nearly $28.5 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials), which is expected to increase by 40 percent this year.”

