Former Iran midfielder Azizi passes away

TEHRAN – Former Iran and Persepolis football team midfielder Alireza Azizi passed away on Saturday.

He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 72 in Tehran.

Azizi was a member of Iran national football team who won 1976 AFC Asian Cup title in Tehran.

The Abadan-born player started his club career in 1972 with Homa and joined Persepolis after three years.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Azizi’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.