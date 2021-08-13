FIFA President extends condolences on passing of former Iran midfielder Azizi

TEHRAN - FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent his condolences to the Iran Football Federation and to the family, friends and loved ones of Alireza Azizi.

Former Iran midfielder Azizi passed away at the age of 72 in Tehran on Aug. 7.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Iran Football Federation, and to his family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time” FIFA President Infantino said in his condolence message to Iran.

Azizi was a member of Iran national football team who won 1976 AFC Asian Cup title in Tehran.

The Abadan-born player started his club career in 1972 with Homa and joined Persepolis after three years.