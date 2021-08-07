First agritourism farm comes on stream in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

TEHRAN – The first-ever agritourism farm has been inaugurated in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

With an area of 17 hectares, the farm has created direct job opportunities for 30 people, Majid Safai announced on Saturday.

“Back in April, an operating permit was issued for the farm, which has come on stream in collaboration with the private sector.”

Such permits are granted to eligible farm owners in the country to launch agritourism businesses, aiming to set certain standards in a move to ensure the quality of their services, according to the official.

Agriculture tourism is intended to generate income for indigenous communities and help achieve rural development, he explained.

The best choice for villages and the prosperity of the province is to promote agritourism or farm tourism, he mentioned.

He also noted that among the most important plans of the province’s cultural heritage department in the current Iranian year 1400 are the development of rural tourism, the establishment of nomadic camps, and the development of ecotourism to promote economic prosperity in rural areas.

Agritourism is a relatively new branch of the travel industry in which tourists stay with local people in rural areas. Farm/ranch recreation refers to activities conducted on private agricultural lands, which might include fee-hunting and fishing, overnight stays, educational activities, etc.

Experts believe that in addition to the customer services jobs, agritourism pays special attention to the production sector, saying agricultural tourism is much more important and practical than other branches of tourism because it creates a new chain and diversity in the field of production and services.

Agritourism and nature-tourism enterprises might include outdoor recreation (fishing, hunting, wildlife study, horseback riding), educational experiences (cannery tours, cooking classes, or tea or coffee tasting), entertainment (harvest festivals or barn dances), hospitality services (farm stays, guided tours, or outfitter services), and on-farm direct sales (u-pick operations or roadside stands).

Agritourism is a subset of a larger industry called rural tourism that includes resorts, off-site farmers' markets, non-profit agricultural tours, and other leisure and hospitality businesses that attract visitors to the countryside.

The lesser-known Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is a cradle for nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/AFM



