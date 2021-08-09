Strolling around Zayandeh riverside

TEHRAN – Many travel insiders say there are few better ways to spend an afternoon than strolling along the Zayandeh River, crossing back and forth on the river’s bridges – or even meandering along the often empty riverbed itself.

Such a stroll is especially pleasant at sunset and in the early evening when most of the bridges, five of which date back to the Safavid era, are brilliantly lit, according to Lonely Planet.

All but one of the historic Safavid-era crossings lie to the east of Chahar Bagh Abbasi St – the exception is the shorter Pol-e Marnan (Marnan Bridge) – but most people satisfy themselves with the walk from Si-o-Seh Pol (Si-o-Seh Bridge) to Pol-e Khaju (Khaju Bridge), and back.

Usually, the people of Isfahan paused their perambulations to drink tea and enjoy a qalyan (hubble-bubble) at one of the atmospheric teahouses on Khaju, Chubi, and Si-o-Seh arched bridges.

Soaked in a rich history and culture, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. Now, it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons.

The city has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see the whole world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

The huge Imam Square, best known as Naghsh-e Jahan Sq. (literary meaning “Image of the World”), is one of the largest in the world (500m by 160m), and a majestic example of town planning.

AFM