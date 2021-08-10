Seven properties in Semnan approved as national heritage

TEHRAN – A selection of seven historical properties, which are being kept in Semnan province, have been added to Iran’s national list of cultural heritage.

On Tuesday, Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan declared the registrations to the governor-general of the north-central province, IRNA reported.

A folio of endowment, a twin clay vessel, and a painted earthenware dish are amongst the properties being added to the prestigious list, the report said.

Semnan is well placed to give swift access to both the Alborz Mountains and the vast Dasht-e Kavir desert, while still being an easy some 200km drive by expressway from Tehran. Since Sassanian times it has been a key stop on the Silk Road, attracting wealth and regular destruction in equal measure.

AFM