Industry ministry approves plan for developing food industry

TEHRAN – Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki has announced the approval of the draft of the operational plan for the development of the country’s food and beverage industry chain, IRNA reported.

The draft was approved on Wednesday in a meeting attended by Sadeqi Niaraki and Ali Agha-Mohammadi, head of the economic group at the office of the Islamic revolution’s leader, as well as the representatives of specialized organizations and executive bodies.

Speaking at the meeting, Niaraki mentioned the Industry Ministry’s plans for developing the country’s major industries, saying that the plans to develop the production chains of clothing and footwear, precious metals, food and beverages, and home appliance industries have been prepared and approved by the industry minister so that necessary measures be taken in this regard as soon as possible.

According to the official, the development plan for the food and beverage industry has been prepared, focusing on four major axes with a four-year outlook.

Forming a consortium for the production and export of food and beverage products, organizing and empowering active and semi-active small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in this industry, promoting, developing, and strengthening halal brands, and completing and developing value chains in the food and beverage industry are the four major axes of the mentioned program, Niaraki explained.

