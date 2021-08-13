Five Iranian provinces selected to hold special celebrations on World Tourism Day

TEHRAN – Five Iranian provinces, as representatives of flourishing and traditional travel destinations, have been selected to hold special celebrations on the World Tourism Day.

"The [six-day] celebrations are scheduled to be held in the provinces of Ardabil, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Kerman, and Fars as representatives of new and traditional travel routes in the country," the deputy tourism minister, Vali Teymouri, announced on Wednesday.

Over the past couple of years, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has tried to take the advantage of important events such as World Tourism Day to help introduce lesser-known destinations and draw the attention of local authorities and people to the importance of tourism, Teymouri explained.

On the one hand, the selection of Ardabil, Kermanshah, and Kurdistan was based on the policy of defining a new tourism route in the northwest of the country.

On the other hand, Kerman and Fars are situated along the traditional and historical tourism route of the country, which should remain under the spotlight in parallel with the definition of new tourism routes.

September 27th is a special day for potential travelers and all tourism insiders: It’s World Tourism Day! However, for the second time in the 40-year history of the occasion, being held amid the deep global economic recession, job losses, halted flights, as well as lockdowns and closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AFM